Man charged in previous scams now accused of using fake checks to buy cars, then selling them

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Police said a Westmorland County man used fake checks to buy cars and sell them online.

A car dealership off William Penn Highway is one of over a dozen victims in the alleged scheme across the region.

Man with charged in previous scams now accused of using fake checks to buy cars, then selling them A car dealership off William Penn Highway is one of over a dozen victims in the alleged scheme across the region. (WPXI/WPXI)

“He’s operating, basically, a ticking time bomb where you’re going to get caught,” said Trooper Steve Limani with Pennsylvania State Police.

Man with charged in previous scams now accused of using fake checks to buy cars, then selling them Trooper Steve Limani (WPXI/WPXI)

Police say Timothy Bierly, 30, is not new to scams. In 2023, Channel 11 reported Bierly used fake bank statements and wire transfers to try and scam a family into selling him their 5 million dollar mansion in the North Hills.

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Now he’s charged with operating a different scheme.

“These criminals are getting a little bit better about the complexity of what they can do. It’s our responsibility to be a little more diligent,” Trooper Limani said.

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Bierly is accused of using fake checks from his LLC -Ironopps to buy and resell over $400,000 worth of stolen property. Police said at least 14 dealerships across the region were victims of the scam from December to April of this year. But police believe there may be more.

“The last thing we want is people in our community to fall victim to a person that’s committing scams,” Limani said. “In this case, he had a corrupt organization receiving stolen property, bad checks, I mean, you name the litany of charges that he’s facing based on his course of conduct.”

If you believe you may have done business with Bierly or his Ironopps LLC, you are encouraged to contact the police immediately. If you come forward, you will not be charged.

“You’re in possession of what we would consider stolen merchandise, stolen items, stolen vehicles, things of that nature,” said Limani.

Police said Bierly’s main platform was Facebook Marketplace and that he mostly dealt with transactions via Apple Pay. Again, contact the police if you have any information about him. Police said this investigation is far from over.

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