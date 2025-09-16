Local

Country musician Riley Green announces show at the Pavilion at Star Lake

Country musician Riley Green has announced a show in the Pittsburgh area.

Green will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on June 26 on his “Cowboy as it Gets” tour.

He will be joined by Justin Moore, Mackenzie Carpenter and Adam Hood.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a ticket sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The code for presale tickets is 26STARLAKE.

Click here to buy tickets.

Most Read