Country singer Sam Hunt making tour stop in Pittsburgh area

Sam Hunt In Concert - Nashville, TN

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Sam Hunt is bringing his 2024 Unlocked Tour to the Pittsburgh area.

Hunt will be joined by Russell Dickerson and George Birge at the Pavillion at Star Lake on Saturday, July 20.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and general sale begins Friday at 10 .m.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 🎶 Sam Hunt: Unlocked Tour 2024 w/ Russell Dickerson and George Birge 📆 Saturday, July 20th 🎟️ Presale Wednesday at 10am (code: RIFF) | On Sale Friday at 10am https://livemu.sc/4a94hZQ

Posted by The Pavilion at Star Lake on Monday, April 1, 2024

