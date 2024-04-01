Country singer Sam Hunt making tour stop in Pittsburgh area

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Sam Hunt is bringing his 2024 Unlocked Tour to the Pittsburgh area.

Hunt will be joined by Russell Dickerson and George Birge at the Pavillion at Star Lake on Saturday, July 20.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and general sale begins Friday at 10 .m.

Click here for more information on tickets.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 🎶 Sam Hunt: Unlocked Tour 2024 w/ Russell Dickerson and George Birge 📆 Saturday, July 20th 🎟️ Presale Wednesday at 10am (code: RIFF) | On Sale Friday at 10am https://livemu.sc/4a94hZQ Posted by The Pavilion at Star Lake on Monday, April 1, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group