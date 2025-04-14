County closes on rail line for major trail conversion

Allegheny County is now the owner of a former rail line that crosses over the Allegheny River, allowing plans to continue to move forward to build out a new bicycle and pedestrian trail between the city neighborhoods of Homewood and Lincoln-Lemington and Aspinwall.

Real estate records show that the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County has closed on buying the 3.6-mile Brilliant line from the Allegheny Valley Railroad, a now obsolete branch of the local railroad as the Axcon Metals scrapyard it served for decades has long closed and is being redeveloped into the Allegheny Shores master plan on more than 50 acres of riverfront in Sharpsburg, Aspinwall and into O’Hara.

Allegheny County Economic Development announced the county authority has closed on the real estate acquisition in Aspinwall, doing so with $3.5 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that were allocated to the county’s Trail development fund.

