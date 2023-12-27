Beaver County couple uses holiday lights display to raise $100K for St. Jude’s Research Hospital

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A couple in Beaver County has raised $100,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after 15 years of fundraising.

Bob and Denise Dunn began raising money for St. Jude’s in 2008. They put up a huge Christmas display featuring over 20,000 lights, inflatables and decorations on their house on Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge.

During the holiday season, they dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus and greet visitors who come to the house and collect donations.

The couple also visit the children at The Bradley Center with their niece, Amy Schaffer who serves as a volunteer and trustee.

In their highest year, the Dunns raised over $12,000.

The family celebrated the landmark with fireworks on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group