Couple tries to pass themselves off as utility workers, enter elderly peoples’ homes in Youngwood

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a warning after a couple allegedly tried to pass themselves off as utility workers.

Officials said a couple in Youngwood tried to pass themselves off as leak detectors and were trying to gain entry into elderly peoples’ homes.

“Unless there is a service outage in your area with a large leak detection effort and lots of MAWC-branded trucks looking for the leak, we will not ask to enter your home without scheduling a visit through our main office first,” MAWC said.

MAWC said customers should ask for identification and look at the vehicle that the person who is asking for entry into your home is driving. If the ID does not say MAWC, or there is no logo on the side of the vehicle, call 911 to report the incident.

