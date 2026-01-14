Court orders advance animal rights group’s lawsuit against Pittsburgh Zoo over elephant confinement

PITTSBURGH — An animal rights group’s lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is moving forward.

In October, the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) submitted a habeas corpus petition in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas for the release of five female African elephants.

NhRP alleges harm to the elephant by zoo practices, including restraint, early separation of mothers and calves and disruption of bonded groups.

The zoo has claimed its elephants are thriving under the highest standards of care, with accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

On Tuesday, Common Pleas Judge Mary C. McGinley issued a habeas corpus order on the elephants’ behalf.

McGinley also set a Jan. 28 hearing on the zoo’s motion to dismiss the NhRP’s petition. If the motion is denied, the zoo would need to justify the elephants’ confinement at a full hearing on March 2.

The NhRP says this is the first habeas corpus order for “nonhuman animals” in Pennsylvania history, and the third in U.S. history.

“The legal system routinely refuses to even hear cases brought on behalf of animals simply because they are not human,” NhRP Senior Staff Attorney Jake Davis said. “That the court is examining this case is a welcome departure from business as usual and an opportunity to correct the gross injustice of the elephants’ captivity.”

We’ve reached out to the Pittsburgh Zoo about the judge’s order and are waiting to hear back.

