Court rules owner in default for downtown property slated for $117.8M apartment development

The owner of the former YWCA building in downtown Pittsburgh is in default.

According to a May filing in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan ruled City Club Apartments affiliate CCA CBD Pittsburgh LLC is in default for the mortgage on 305 Wood Street to Maryland-based The Union Labor Life Insurance Co.

The filing further states that the defendant “failed to plead or otherwise defend” against the impending foreclosure action. The owner now owes the lender $3.82 million, plus interest, according to the filing.

