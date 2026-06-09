Kennywood visitors, officials react to park’s new chaperone policy

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Starting this Friday, if you are under the age of 16, you won’t be able to get into Kennywood Park without an adult 21 years or older. Kennywood calls the updated chaperone policy proactive.

“Groups of children should not be unaccompanied, so there should definitely be an adult present,” George Ostermeyer, a Kennywood guest, said.

That’s the reaction from Kennywood guests after the park made the announcement that it’s changing its chaperone policy starting this Friday. The new policy requires 15-year-olds to enter the park with a chaperone 21 years or older all day.

“There’s no specific reason for the age. We ultimately feel that we’re a family park and we want families to enjoy the park,” Ricky Spicuzza, general manager of Kennywood Park, said.

That chaperone can take up to six guests aged 15 and under and has to remain inside the park the entire time.

“The chaperone does not need to be by your side all day long. They can be in the park and they can sit down on a bench or watch a show,” Spicuzza added.

The update to the chaperone policy comes after social media posts about unauthorized gatherings at Kennywood.

West Mifflin’s mayor endorses the changes.

“The ownership has dedicated hundreds of thousands of dollars in security upgrades and cameras and everything, but we can’t control stupidity. When these kids put these things online that there’s going to be a takeover, the fear goes through so many people’s minds,” Mayor Chris Kelly said.

“I just feel safer knowing that there’s somebody to keep an eye on the chaos a little,” Jennifer Hubenthal, a Kennywood guest, said.

Tuesday, Kennywood guests supported the changes, even suggesting the age should be older.

“I think it should be 17, honestly, because you get these teenagers together in a big group and they want to cause chaos, create problems for everybody,” Hubenthal said.

Teenagers 16 and older will be asked for a license or other official ID to confirm their age. The updated chaperone policy goes into effect this Friday and ends Sept. 7.

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