ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There was a bit of an unusual, but adorable sight in a Ross Township neighborhood on Monday.

A Highland cow broke loose and ended up on Oak Drive.

Ross Township police say the cow belongs to a farm on Jack’s Run Road.

The cow’s owners were able to get it back to the pasture without incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group