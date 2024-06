Pizza Roma Cranberry is closing its doors.

The restaurant, located on Route 19, will close June 29, owners posted on Facebook.

“To the customers that became family over the years - thank you for making our experience extra special,” the post reads, in part.

The restaurant opened in 1983.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group