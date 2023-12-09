Cranberry Police warning residents scammer impersonating their department

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Police are warning residents about a scammer who is claiming to be from their department.

Officers received several phone calls saying they had voicemails from someone claiming to be from Cranberry’s Warrant Division. Most of the calls were made on Friday.

The voicemail told citizens to call 724-220-4511 in regards to an urgent matter.

A recorded message responds to people who call that number and it tells them to leave their name and contact information.

Cranberry Police say this is not from them. It is a scam. Any requests to provide a payment or electronic fund should not be taken seriously.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to contact their local police department.

