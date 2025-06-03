Cranberry Township native Matthew Vogt qualifies for U.S. Open at Oakmont

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Cranberry Township native and amateur golfer Matthew Vogt is coming back home, having qualified for the 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont.

Vogt shot 68-68 at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, Wash., to secure one of the site’s two qualifying spots for the championship.

“I knew I could do it,” Vogt told Golf Channel. “Oakmont and Pittsburgh and everything there, it means so much to be, having grown up in Pittsburgh and caddying there, and it took every ounce of energy in my body to not think about that all day. And I’m just so proud of staying present, staying in the moment. I feel like I’m going to wake up from a dream here in a little while, and this isn’t going to be real, but it’s real, and I’m so excited.”

The U.S. Open will take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the competition.

Vogt is a practicing dentist in Indianapolis. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Butler University in Indianapolis and a doctor of dental surgery degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry.

