Ligonier Country Market officially announces new location for 2026 season

LATROBE, Pa. — The Ligonier Country Market officially announced its relocation to Ligonier Street in Downtown Latrobe, effective with the 2026 season.

This move marks a new chapter for one of Western Pennsylvania’s longest-running community traditions.

Founded in 1975, the Ligonier Country Market has operated for more than 50 years, connecting local farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers with residents and visitors.

While Market leadership and vendors are saddened to leave Ligonier, the organization is grateful to have found a location that keeps the Market close to the Ligonier Valley community while continuing its tradition.

The move to Downtown Latrobe presents an opportunity to integrate the Market into a vibrant and walkable downtown area.

The new location on Ligonier Street offers increased visibility, improved accessibility and a welcoming atmosphere that aligns with the Market’s mission of bringing people together.

Each season, the Market attracts approximately 2,000 to 4,000 weekly visitors and generates an estimated $200,000 in direct seasonal income for vendors. This also contributes significant foot traffic and economic activity for neighboring businesses.

Claudine DePaul, President of the Ligonier Country Market Board of Directors, expressed enthusiasm for the relocation.

“There’s something incredibly special about the Ligonier Country Market finding its future on Ligonier Street,” DePaul said. “This move allows us to continue supporting the vendors, farmers and small businesses that are truly the heart of the Market while bringing this tradition into a community that values connection, hospitality and local businesses. We’re excited to begin this next chapter in Downtown Latrobe.”

Operating as a nonprofit organization, the Ligonier Country Market is dedicated to supporting local agriculture, food producers, artisans and small businesses. It also fosters charitable and educational initiatives throughout the community.

Opening Day and additional details regarding the 2026 Market season will be announced on the Market’s social media channels and website.

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