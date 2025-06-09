Cranberry Township native opens up about how much playing in U.S. Open at Oakmont means to him

OAKMONT, Pa. — Some of the world’s best golfers are getting ready to square off on one of the game’s toughest courses.

That includes a former Oakmont Country Club caddy Matt Vogt who earned a spot to compete in the U.S. Open just a week ago.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Vogt opens up to reporter Andrew Havranek about just how much playing back home means to him.

