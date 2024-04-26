Cranberry Township road restricted until June for safety improvement project

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Cranberry Township will see lane restrictions until June as it undergoes a safety improvement project.

Franklin Road will see single lane closures between Route 228 and Peters Road for tree trimming and the installation of environmental controls, PennDOT announced Friday.

The road closures will take place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The safety improvement project includes shoulder widening, installation of edge-line rumble strips and sight distance improvements along Franklin Road. This is a four-year project which has a current completion date in early November 2027.

