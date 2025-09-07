Cranberry Township will add third ambulance to meet increased demands from growing community

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township will soon add another ambulance to its fleet to meet growing demands from the expanding community.

Cranberry Township EMS announced Saturday that the third truck will be put in service on Sept. 15. This comes after the agency has seen an increase in call volume and demand.

The new ambulance will be stationed in the Southwestern part of the township during peak hours, which officials say will allow ILE faster response times, especially for calls into Beaver County.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group