Cranberry Township’s ‘Snow Angel’ program seeking volunteers to help people in need this winter

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township’s Snow Angel program needs volunteers to help seniors and people with disabilities this winter.

The program matches volunteers with people in need, and the “snow angel” volunteers clear snow from sidewalks and driveways.

All volunteers are required to complete an online application which includes a liability waiver and a photography use agreement.

Volunteers can apply by clicking here.

Cranberry Township residents in need of help clearing their sidewalk or driveway this winter can apply starting Nov. 18.

