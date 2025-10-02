Crash on inbound I-79 in Marshall Township causing major traffic backups

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash on inbound Interstate 79 in Marshall Township is causing major traffic backups.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the crash was reported around 1:13 p.m. Two vehicles were involved: a truck and an SUV.

Investigators say injuries have been reported, though it’s unclear how many people are hurt.

PennDOT officials advise that southbound I-79 has been reduced to a single lane of traffic between the Warrendale (Exit 75) and Wexford (Exit 73) interchanges.

PennDOT cameras show traffic backed up past Exit 77 (I-76 Youngstown, Ohio/Harrisburg).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

