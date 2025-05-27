Southbound Route 28 reopens after 9 vehicle crash

The southbound lanes of a major highway in Allegheny County were temporarily closed during the afternoon commute on Tuesday while emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash on Route 28 southbound at the 40th Street Bridge, which reportedly involved nine vehicles, happened just before 4 p.m. A 911 official tells Channel 11 one person was taken to an area hospital from the crash scene.

Southbound Route 28 was closed between the 40th Street Bridge and 31st Street Bridge for around two hours.

The crash caused miles-long backups and drivers were asked to consider alternate routes.

