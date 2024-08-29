Local

Bicyclist in critical condition after Route 8 crash; part of road shut down

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a bicyclist has part of northbound Route 8 shut down.

The crash happened on Route 8 near Burchfield Road at around 5:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a bike on the sidewalk with its front wheel bent. There was also a pickup truck at the scene.

The bicyclist is in critical condition, police told Channel 11.

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Butler Plank Road at Spencer Lane, then back onto Route 8 near Giant Eagle and Walgreens.

