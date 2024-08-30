‘He was lively’: Brother remembers man who died after early-morning Route 8 crash

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sean Ramage woke up Thursday morning to news no one ever wants to hear.

“When I woke up this morning, my mother left a message saying, ‘Danny’s in critical condition, he’s in the ICU.’ I went down there to see him and he had breathing tubes down his throat and he had internal injuries to his liver and they had to put staples in his head,” Sean said.

Sean tells Channel 11 that his brother, Danny Ramage, was hit by a pickup truck while riding a bike near the intersection of Route 8 and Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

“He was leaving GetGo at like 4:50 a.m., in the morning, and he was struck by a pickup truck and I heard he was thrown like 30 feet up in the air,” Sean Ramage said.

According to Allegheny County police, the driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation kept Route 8 closed for about three hours.

Investigators believe Danny was trying to cross Route 8.

“He didn’t have a car or driver’s license. Riding the bus or riding his 10-speed was his form of transportation, or he’d walk somewhere,” Sean Ramage said.

Sean wants people to remember his brother as a good guy who will be missed by himself, their mom, and their two sisters.

“He was an Army veteran, he was a weightlifter, he worked several jobs in his lifetime,” Sean said. “He was lively and the life of the party.”

