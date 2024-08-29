Local

Pittsburgh man advances to semifinals of America’s Got Talent

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Learnmore Jonasi "Auditions 1" Episode 1901 -- Pictured: Learnmore Jonasi -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (AMERICA'S GOT TALENT)

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man moved on to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday night.

Learnmore Jonasi, a comedian, is one of three talent acts to advance out of this week’s group of 11.

Jonasi is a Terry Crews superfan and advanced to the quarterfinals after Crews pressed the Golden Buzzer for his comedy act.

The America’s Got Talent semifinals begin on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on Channel 11. The results will air the following day at 8 p.m.

