Crash involving school van in Lawrence County sends 3 people to hospital

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school van in Lawrence County.

The Nesshanock Township Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Wilmington Road and Orchard Way at 2:17 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the driver of the school van suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness while the vehicle was traveling southbound on Wilmington Road. The van then crossed into the northbound lane and hit two other vehicles.

The van driver and another driver were taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The third driver was taken to a hospital by family members.

Police said no children or other passengers were on the van at the time of the crash.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group