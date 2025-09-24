Crash sends SUV into patio of New Kensington restaurant; 2 taken to hospital

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash that sent an SUV into the patio of a restaurant in New Kensington.

The crash happened along McCandless Street, right in front of Gunny’s Lounge.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, with one SUV that overturned into the patio of the restaurant.

The owner of Gunny’s Lounge tells Channel 11 that no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital.

