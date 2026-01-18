Crash shuts down part of Route 51 in Allegheny County

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — At least two people were hurt in a crash that shut down part of a state highway in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.

PennDOT announced that Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) between Greenlee Road and Town Square Way is closed in both directions due to a crash.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. and two people were taken to area hospitals from the scene.

PennDOT asks drivers to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

