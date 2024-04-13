Crash shuts down part of southbound I-79 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Part of southbound I-79 is closed in Butler County because of a crash.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, I-79 southbound is closed between Exit 99 US 422 to Butler/New Castle and Exit 88 Zelienople US 19/PA 68.

Butler County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash just after 9 a.m. No one has been taken to the hospital.

PennDOT officials expect the roadway will stay closed until 4 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group