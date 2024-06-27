Crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike in Harmar Township

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Harmar Township shut the roadway late Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at mile marker 46.8 between Allegheny Valley and Butler Valley exits.

All lanes were shut down in both directions but have since reopened.

Turnpike officials said a medical helicopter was called to the crash. It’s unknown right now how many people were injured and what their conditions are.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group