Local

Crash shuts down Route 40 in Wharton Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Fayette County Map Fayette County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash shut down both lanes of Route 40 in Wharton Township Tuesday morning.

Fayette County dispatchers said the crash with entrapment happened at 11:02 a.m.

Multiple people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Tim Walz selected
  • Person dies after being hit by train in Monaca
  • Detectives trying to piece details together after teen shot, killed in Ohio Township
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Video catches arrest after high-speed police chase along Parkway East
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read