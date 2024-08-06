Crash shuts down Route 40 in Wharton Township

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash shut down both lanes of Route 40 in Wharton Township Tuesday morning.

Fayette County dispatchers said the crash with entrapment happened at 11:02 a.m.

Multiple people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

