Crews battle 2 house fires on same street in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters in Pittsburgh battled two house fires just two blocks apart on the same street on Thursday night.

The fires both happened along Friendship Avenue in Bloomfield.

The first started in the 4700 block started around 10:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The second fire in the 4900 block started less than an hour later around 11 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers said two people were taken to a hospital

We’ve reached out to public safety officials to see if they believe the fires are connected or not.

