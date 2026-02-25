Crews battle apartment fire in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Millvale.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 100 block of Grant Avenue at 10:31 p.m. on Tuesday.

Smoke can be seen pouring out of the apartment building.

As of 11:12 p.m., dispatchers had not reported any injuries.

