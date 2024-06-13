Local

Priest taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Monroeville church rectory

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Azalea Drive in Monroeville.

A priest was taken to a local hospital after a fire broke out in a Monroeville church rectory overnight.

The building, behind Christ the Divine Shepherd Church, went up in flames around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Azalea Drive in Monroeville.

The priest was taken to the hospital for evaluation after breathing in smoke but has since been released, a Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh spokeswoman tells Channel 11.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of heavy damage to the roof. The spokeswoman said the rectory sustained a lot of damage, including holes in the ceiling and water damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

