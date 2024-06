CHICORA, Pa. — A Harmony man is facing charges after he allegedly stole around $10,000 that belonged to a local nonprofit.

The nonprofit, based in Chicora, held a golf outing to raise money that John Minarik refused to hand over.

On Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., how Minarik took the money meant to help children and used it on himself.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group