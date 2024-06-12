‘Big Idaho Potato’ to visit McCandless restaurant during nationwide tour

McCANDLESS, Pa. — An Allegheny County community is going to have an giant visitor this week.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck will be making a stop at the Texas Roadhouse on Duncan Avenue in McCandless on Thursday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 4-ton tater is on its 12th cross-country tour, which promotes the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association certified Idaho potato and its mission to help small charities in towns and cities with its A Big Helping program.

The giant potato is large enough to make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes and over one million french fries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group