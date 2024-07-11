Neighbor jumps into action when fire breaks out on North Side

PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a fire on the city’s North Side Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:35 a.m. along Suismon Street.

A neighbor across the street told Channel 11 she jumped into action, alerting the residents of two homes and making sure they got out.

A woman told us the fire started between her home and the next-door neighbor, where her garbage was located. She said she heard two loud booms and saw the flames. Damage could be seen on both homes.

No one was hurt.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

