Crews battle house fire in Hempfield Township on Christmas

HEMPFRIEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Hempfield Township on Thursday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 100 block of South Thompson Avenue at 7:38 p.m.

Smoke was visible coming off the home’s roof as crews worked at the scene.

The home’s windows were also blown out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire marshal was called to investigate.

