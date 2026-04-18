Crews battle house fire in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Uniontown on Saturday.

According to Fayette County 911, a call came in for a reported structure fire around 1:50 p.m. in the 70 block of Wilbur Avenue in Uniontown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire crews are still on scene battling the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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