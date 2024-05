FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Franklin Park late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Field Club Drive.

No damage was visible on the front of the two-story home.

Officials told Channel 11 there were no injuries. There is no word yet on what started the fire.

