Local

Crews dig up bones while working in Sharpsburg

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crews dig up bones while working in Sharpsburg

By WPXI.com News Staff

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Crews from a gas company dug up bones while working in Sharpsburg on Wednesday.

The bones were found along Short Canal Street.

Allegheny County homicide detectives and forensic crews were at the scene digging on Friday.

The Sharpsburg police chief said the bones are small, and investigators are not ruling out the idea of them being part of a Native American burial ground.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is working to determine how long the bones have been there.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s and more may have listeria
  • More than 20 suspected drug dealers behind bars after FBI sweep in Pittsburgh
  • 100-mile detour in place when 86-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike closes overnight Saturday
  • VIDEO: Citywide vigil held on North Side calling for end to gun violence
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read