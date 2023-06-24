Crews dig up bones while working in Sharpsburg

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Crews from a gas company dug up bones while working in Sharpsburg on Wednesday.

The bones were found along Short Canal Street.

Allegheny County homicide detectives and forensic crews were at the scene digging on Friday.

The Sharpsburg police chief said the bones are small, and investigators are not ruling out the idea of them being part of a Native American burial ground.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is working to determine how long the bones have been there.

