HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews from more than 25 different agencies spent hours on Friday fighting a large brush fire in Washington County.

The fire broke out in Hanover Township off Hanlin Station Road.

The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters came from at least six counties and two states.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group