Crews rescue 2 people, dogs from vehicle stuck in Beaver County

Emergency crews in Beaver County helped rescue people from a stuck vehicle Saturday.

In a social media post, the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department said it assisted the Big Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department with a crash on Wallace Run Road.

The department shared photos of the vehicle, which appeared to be stuck atop a snowbank and leaning down an embankment.

Using a ratchet strap on the rear axle, crews stabilized the vehicle and helped two uninjured people and two dogs get out.

The people and dogs were taken away in another vehicle by family members, Beaver Falls officials say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group