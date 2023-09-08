3 injured in fire at McKeesport high-rise

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Three people were hurt in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in McKeesport.

Crews were called to the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

The three victims were all taken to the hospital. Two of them are in critical condition.

Ross West View EMSA said on Facebook that the fire has been declared a mass casualty incident, due to the amount of EMS units requested.

