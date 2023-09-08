Local

3 injured in fire at McKeesport high-rise

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crews respond to fire at McKeesport apartment building SOURCE: Ross West View EMSA/Facebook

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Three people were hurt in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in McKeesport.

Crews were called to the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Channel 11′s Rich Pierce is working to learn more.

The three victims were all taken to the hospital. Two of them are in critical condition.

Ross West View EMSA said on Facebook that the fire has been declared a mass casualty incident, due to the amount of EMS units requested.

