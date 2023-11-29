Crews respond to fire at West Deer Township alpaca farm

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at an alpaca farm in West Deer Township.

Allegheny County 911 tells Channel 11 police, fire and EMS were called to the 1100 block of Logan Road, off Kaufman Road, just after 6:30 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Reporter Pete DeLuca is on scene working to learn more about the fire and will have updates on Channel 11 at 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group