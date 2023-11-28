TSA releases its 2024 canine calendar; here’s how you can download it for free

The Transportation Security Administration released its 2024 Canine Calendar on Monday.

The calendar is an annual tradition that honors TSA’s more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working across the United States.

Photos and fun facts about each of this year’s 15 canine winners will be featured throughout the calendar.

This year’s featured canines and airports include:

Dina: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Ben: Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Csimbok: Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Eci: Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport (BUF/IAG)

Duke-LeDuc: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Erika: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Gina: LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Joker-Jordan: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Kari: Bangor International Airport (BGR); Bangor Police Department

Lubo-Lugo: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Puk: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Rocky: San Antonio International Airport (SAT); SAT Police Department

Zeta: Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Click here to download the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar for free.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group