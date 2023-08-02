Crews respond to house fire in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in North Huntingdon on Tuesday evening.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw smoke billowing from the home along Broadway Street.

The back of the house was badly damaged by flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

11 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

