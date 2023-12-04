Local

Crews respond to massive house fire in Shaler

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Crews respond to massive house fire in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are at the scene of a massive house fire in Shaler.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows massive flames and clouds of smoke pouring out of a home on Hawthorne Road.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

