Crews respond to massive house fire in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are at the scene of a massive house fire in Shaler.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows massive flames and clouds of smoke pouring out of a home on Hawthorne Road.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

