Crews respond to reported house explosion in Sewickley Heights

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Crews are responding after a reported house explosion in Sewickley Heights.

Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company made a post on Facebook asking those nearby to avoid the area of Backbone Road.

Channel 11 has multiple crews at the scene, working to learn more. WATCH for LIVE updates on Channel 11 News as we get them in.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

Columbia Gas gave Channel 11 the following statement:

“Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania crews have responded to an apparent explosion at 543 Backbone Road in Sewickley Heights, Pa. Columbia Gas technicians are on-site and natural gas service to that residence has been turned off as an additional safety precaution. Columbia Gas will work with local fire and police first responders to investigate the cause of the incident. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident.”

RAW: Video shows massive fire just moments after house explosion in Sewickley Heights

