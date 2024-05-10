Fire tears through Avalon home

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a house fire in Avalon this morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, a call came in around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue.

Crews on scene of house fire in Avalon Crews on scene of house fire in Avalon (WPXI)

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Flames could be seen shooting from the top floor of the home. We have learned that at least one other home is impacted by the fire.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene, gathering information.

This is a developing story. Check back with us and watch Channel 11 News until 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group