Crews searching for 21-year-old at Connoquenessing Creek

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are looking for a local 21-year-old in Connoquenessing Creek.

Marion Township police said crews started searching for Zaire Ellis, from Aliquippa, at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Crews searched until 2 a.m. and resumed in the daytime Friday.

Police told Channel 11 they have a drone in the water looking for Ellis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

