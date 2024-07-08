Local

Crews to start paving Route 228 in final construction phase of major project

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A major project in Butler County is about to enter the final phase of construction.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says crews will work on paving from July 15-21 in the final construction phase of the Balls Bend Safety Improvement Project.

That paving work will cause a nighttime single-lane restriction under flagging from Route 8 to Davis Road. Crews will be working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday-Friday and 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. If there’s inclement weather, the paving work will happen from July 22-28 instead.

This $26.5 million roadway realignment project eliminated a sharp curve in the road and widened Route 228 from two lanes to four lanes, among other improvements. Officials anticipate the project will be completed in January 2025.

